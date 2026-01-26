Good Morning, Las Vegas: School time change impacts, new education center breaking ground

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

We are continuing to follow up with the ways changes to school start times across the Clark County School District coming next year will affect you and your family.

We are also looking ahead to the groundbreaking of a new early childhood education center in Henderson and how this will meet a need in that community.

But first, we are getting a chilly start to the work week, but we should see a warmup in the coming days.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast:

Cool and Quiet to Start the Week

Continuing coverage: Possible impacts of school start time changes

Start times for CCSD students are about to change and that could mean big adjustments for families who rely on the bus to get their kids to school.

The school district says it will need to add 51 new bus drivers to make this new start time work.

Hailey Gravitt reports on how bus routes might be impacted and the plans CCSD has to attract more bus drivers.

Continuing coverage: Possible impacts of school start time changes

Happening today: Groundbreaking on new early childhood education center

The City of Henderson will break ground on a new early childhood education center near Grand Cadence and Galleria Drive.

It'll span 17,000 square feet and serve about 160 children ages 2-5.

We've been following the need for more preschool seats in the valley. According to the city, only 40% of three- and four-year-olds in Henderson are enrolled in a preschool program.

In addition to helping address the shortage, officials say the center will also provide college students in early childhood education degree programs with opportunities for hands-on teaching experience.

Happening today: Groundbreaking on new early childhood education center

Hundreds protest ICE actions in downtown Las Vegas following Minnesota shooting deaths

ICE protests continue here in Southern Nevada and across the country after federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis.

People gathered over the weekend here in the valley, carrying signs and chanting for justice.

We spoke with several demonstrators about why they felt compelled to participate in these protests.