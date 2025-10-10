Good Morning, Las Vegas: Safety changes coming to deadly intersection, Aces play for championship

KTNV — The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from a WNBA championship. We have a look at the game tonight and what the fans are feeling.

Plus, changes are coming to the intersection of Owens Avenue and 21st Street following the tragic death of 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez while he was walking to JD Smith Middle School.

Possible rain totals in Las Vegas today and tonight are between 0.25" and 0.50". The mountains may see 1" of additional rain.

Rain chances today (60%) and tonight (50%) will fall Saturday (20%). Moisture leaves Southern Nevada Saturday night as a trough of low pressure approaches from Northern California.

Chance of Rain and Storms Continues

We know safety on our roads is top of mind this morning, especially for local parents after two 12-year-olds died in separate incidents near schools within a few days.

Those concerns are prompting new safety measures starting today at Owen Avenue and 21st Street.

That's the site of the deadly crash that killed 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez while he was walking to school one week ago.

Hailey Gravitt is out there this morning with a closer look at those improvements.

Happening tonight: Pivotal Game 4 for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces are in Phoenix getting ready for a huge Game 4 tonight against the Mercury.

They only need one more win to capture their third title in four years. Alex Eschelman has been in Arizona all week long.

This morning, she's showing us how the Aces and their fans are feeling ahead of an opportunity to close things out tonight.

Looking ahead: Mammo-Rama returns this weekend

Mammo-Rama is back in Las Vegas this Saturday. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nevada will host a free, family-friendly health fair at Desert Breeze Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You'll be able to get mammograms via the Mammovan at no cost. Flu shots, blood pressure checks, eye exams and dental screenings are also available with or without insurance.

There will be food, music, giveaways, and kids can wear Halloween costumes. If mammogram slots fill, staff will schedule a no-cost screening later.

We are looking good on the freeways this morning. We do want to remind drivers to slow down on the roadways with the rain in the forecast likely to make streets slick.