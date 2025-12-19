Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rush to fill holiday orders, understanding marijuana reclassification

KTNV — Happy Friday, Las Vegas.

We are less than a week away from Christmas, and for many of us online shoppers, we are seeing those packages arrive at our doorsteps with greater frequency. We are inside a local fulfillment center to see the work going into making sure your gifts make it on time.

Plus, we are working to better understand what the recent marijuana reclassification means not only for the average person, but also how it could ease restrictions for medical use.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at your Friday forecast:

Inside look at a local warehouse feeling the rush to fulfill holiday orders

Christmas is just days away, and for a lot of people, holiday shopping is still happening online, which means Amazon Warehouses are working overtime. We know you're anxious to find out if your presents are going to make it on time.

From robots to round-the-clock workers, there is a lot that goes on before a package hits your front door.

Hailey Gravitt reports inside one of the valley's Amazon warehouse centers this morning with a behind-the-scenes look at how it all comes together during the holiday rush.

Understanding better what the marijuana reclassification means

We're following up this morning on the president's executive order to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug.

A lot of you might be wondering what that means, and maybe what it doesn't

The biggest thing is that the order does not make marijuana legal at the federal level.

Justin Hinton spoke with the director of the Cannabis Policy Institute at UNLV to learn more.

Last day to share your feedback in CCSD surveys

As CCSD students get ready for their final day of school before winter break, community members and parents have some homework to do.

Today is the final day to fill out several district surveys.

One is about school start times. We've told you about this one before, but this is a follow-up survey based on the feedback school leaders received.

The other is a district-wide survey just for students, parents and staff, and focuses on things like school safety, academics and campus climate.

They are both available through 5 p.m.

