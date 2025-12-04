Good Morning, Las Vegas: Residents fight HOA fee increase, sneak peek at new Westside library

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We wanted to bring you an update on a community we first told you about last week, fighting an increase in their HOA fees.

We also wanted to give you a sneak peek inside the new library coming to the Historic Westside.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at when we might see some slightly warmer temperatures:

Cold Today, Much Milder Next Week

Continuing coverage: Residents vote down HOA fee increase at local condo complex

We're following up on a story we first told you about last week.

Residents at a west valley condo complex successfully voted down a proposed HOA fee increase of more than $200 a month.

Nearly 200 condo owners showed up to the meeting at Bavington Court Wednesday night.

Ryan Ketcham was there to hear the residents' concerns:

Residents vote down HOA fee increase at local condo complex

Ahead today: Suspect in fatal Henderson road rage shooting set to appear in court

The man accused of killing 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria in a road rage shooting is due in court for a preliminary hearing today.

Tyler Johns is charged with murder after police say he fired into a car on the 215 Beltway on Nov. 14.

That shot fatally wounded Brandon, who was heading to school with his stepfather when the two drivers got into a heated exchange.

Johns told police he fired the shot, but didn't know a child was in the car.

Today's hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Channel 13 was in court during his initial appearance. You can watch those full proceedings here:

FULL APPEARANCE: Henderson road rage suspect facing first-degree murder charge

New in your community: A look into the new library coming to the Historic Westside

The Historic Westside is about to get a brand new library. It officially opens next week, but I got a sneak peek of what's to come.

The new West Las Vegas Library is half a mile from the previous site and is more than double the size. Some of the amenities include a podcast room, a recording studio, and a dedicated outdoor event plaza.

It also meets the needs of a diverse and growing population with its adult learning program and EmployNV Career Hub.