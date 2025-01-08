Good Morning, Las Vegas: Repayment plan still uncertain for Somerset Park and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Windy conditions will continue today with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 p.m.

North winds gusting up to 35- 40 mph.

Another area of low pressure will drop into our area on Thursday, and the winds will be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced an updated schedule of ramp and lane closures on Interstate 15 for the ongoing I-15 South Widening Project.

The St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed, through the rest of the week. The Starr Avenue off-ramp from I-15 southbound is closed through next Friday as well.

Next week overnight, the I-15 northbound will be reduced to one lane between St. Rose Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Repayment plan uncertainty continues for Somerset Park community after repairs to water system

It's been nearly five months since we first told you about the faulty water distribution system at the Somerset Park community in the City of Henderson.

Massive leaks and sinkholes plagued the community, so the city stepped in to replace the community's water distribution system.

While the city initially fronted the $682,293.74 bill, residents are now faced with paying the city back.

Jhovani Carillo brings you what city officials discussed as to a repayment plan for residents.

HAPPENING TODAY: Baby's Bounty announce dates for January diaper banks across Nevada

Baby's Bounty is once again hosting multiple diaper banks statewide for families in need of these supplies for their children, with the first one happening today.

Families will be able to receive a week's worth of diapers and wipes for up to three children.

We have those dates, locations, and a list of items you need to bring with you here.

ICYMI: Stone leads Golden Knights past Sharks 4-2 for 3rd straight win

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Zach Whitecloud, Victor Olofsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help Vegas extend its winning streak to three games. Shea Theodore had two assists.

Up next, Vegas hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday.