Baby's Bounty announce dates for January diaper banks across Nevada

(KTNV) — Baby's Bounty is once again hosting multiple diaper banks statewide for families in need of these supplies for their children.

Families will be able to receive a week's worth of diapers and wipes for up to three children.

You must provide a photo ID and proof of parental paperwork (birth certificate, Medicaid card, crib card, social security card, foster or adoption paperwork) to utilize these services.

Henderson:

📍Location: Morell Park – 500 Harris St, Henderson

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.



Las Vegas:

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Center for Families – 4495 W Reno Ave, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.

📍Location: Las Vegas Indian Center – 2300 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

🚚 Mobile bank



North Las Vegas:

📍Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.



Reno/Sparks:

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada – 1410 Greg St, #409, Sparks

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.



Mesquite:

📍Location: Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite

🗓️ Date: Friday, Jan. 31

⏰ Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

🚚 Mobile bank