Baby's Bounty announce dates for January diaper banks across Nevada

(KTNV) — Baby's Bounty is once again hosting multiple diaper banks statewide for families in need of these supplies for their children.
Families will be able to receive a week's worth of diapers and wipes for up to three children.
You must provide a photo ID and proof of parental paperwork (birth certificate, Medicaid card, crib card, social security card, foster or adoption paperwork) to utilize these services.
Henderson:
📍Location: Morell Park – 500 Harris St, Henderson
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
🚙 Drive-thru bank
Registration is required and can be found here.
Las Vegas:
📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Center for Families – 4495 W Reno Ave, Las Vegas
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
🚙 Drive-thru bank
Registration is required and can be found here.
📍Location: Las Vegas Indian Center – 2300 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas
🗓️ Date: Thursday, Jan. 30
⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
🚚 Mobile bank
North Las Vegas:
📍Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
🚙 Drive-thru bank
Registration is required and can be found here.
Reno/Sparks:
📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada – 1410 Greg St, #409, Sparks
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
🚙 Drive-thru bank
Registration is required and can be found here.
Mesquite:
📍Location: Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite
🗓️ Date: Friday, Jan. 31
⏰ Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
🚚 Mobile bank