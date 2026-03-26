Good Morning, Las Vegas: Record stretch of days with record heat continues

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

The big talker today is still the heat lingering in our valley. We hit a new record high for the month of March yesterday and are now in the longest streak of record-high days since weather records were being kept.

We also have a look ahead at some events happening in our community today

More weather records broken during early-season heat

Southern Nevada continues to sweat through historic spring heat.

Wednesday marked the eighth straight day of record-breaking temperatures at Harry Reid International Airport.

The high reached 98°. That is the hottest temperature ever recorded in March for Las Vegas.

This is now the longest streak of consecutive record highs since the weather records started being kept in 1937.

However, meteorologist Justin Bruce says that relief is finally on the way with temperatures dropping to the 70s by the middle of next week.

Weather forecast for March 26, 2026

Happening today: North Las Vegas State of the City address

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown will deliver her final State of the City address. She's nearing the end of her term as mayor, and later this year, North Las Vegas voters will head to the polls to decide who will be next.

Anjali Patel sat down with the mayor earlier this week to talk about the end of her term, what's next for her, and who she'd like to see take her place.

We'll have that full report tomorrow morning and we'll have coverage of the State of the City address today in our evening newscasts.

Happening today: North Las Vegas State of the City address

In the community: New affordable housing opening today

A new affordable housing community will open today.

Southern Pines Family Apartments, a new Nevada HAND project, will officially open at 8:30 a.m. at 10030 S Decatur Boulevard, just south of Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

We've extensively covered affordable housing options coming to the valley and the organizations behind these programs.

Just last year, $183 million was made available to home builders to bring more affordable housing to the valley.

Ryan Ketcham brought you the details: