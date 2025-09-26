Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rain chances ahead, last day of destination-wide sale

KTNV — We are looking at the makings of a wet weekend ahead as rain chances continue throughout the valley.

Today is also the last day of the Fabulous 5-Day Sale for hotels, dining, and entertainment throughout Las Vegas.

Rain and storm chances climb from 20% Saturday morning to 50% from midday through the afternoon. Highs limited to the mid-80s with more clouds than sun and noticeable humidity.

Sunday is similar, with a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers as highs reach the mid 80s and monsoon mugginess remains in place.

Today is the final day of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's five-day destination sale. It's designed to give tourism a boost across the city at a time when it really needs it. After seven straight months of declining visitation, the LVCVA hopes special deals on hotels, entertainment and dining will bring both locals and visitors back to the Strip.

School board meeting draws crowd over teacher removals

Dozens of community members packed the Clark County School Board Meeting as controversy continues over several educators being removed from their classrooms. The teachers were pulled earlier this month over comments they made online about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Channel 13 is working to get more details about the removal of these teachers, including how many have been pulled, the impact this could be having on staffing and instruction, and how CCSD is applying its social media policy in these cases.

Happening today: Get a first look at new Nevada election technology for 2026

The public will get a first look this week at new election technology that will be rolled out for next year's elections, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said Tuesday.

The open house of sorts will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Nevada Legislature's Clark Building, located at 7230 Amigo Street, Room 1651.

A stretch of Casino Center Blvd between Stewart and Ogden is closed due to an injury crash, but other than that, the roadways are looking mostly clear this morning.