Good Morning, Las Vegas: PUC holding public workshop on NV Energy, changes to school start times

After yesterday's major development in the NV Energy overcharging scandal, we wanted to let you know the PUC is still holding a public workshop regarding their investigation and how you can listen in.

We also want to hear more on how you feel about the new CCSD start times the district announced.

But first, it will feel a little closer to winter today as cloud cover is set to keep us cooler.

Justin Bruce has what you need to know before you head out the door.

Weather forecast for Jan. 21, 2026

Happening today: PUC hosting public workshop connected to NV Energy investigation

We are continuing to follow major updates in the NV Energy overcharging scandal.

13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears broke the story one year ago, and this latest update comes just days after the utility company pushed back against investigators over how big customer refunds should be.

Today, you'll have the opportunity to listen in to what those investigators are doing during a public workshop hosted by the Public Utilities Commission.

Wednesday's workshop will take place in Carson City at 10 a.m., but will be videoconferenced in Hearing Room A in the PUCN building in Las Vegas.

You can also watch the workshop via livestream on the PUC website here.

Hearing your thoughts: Clark County School District decides to move school start times for 2026-2027 school year

We want to make sure you are aware of some major changes to your family's morning routine for the next school year.

Clark County School District leaders announced school start times will be adjusted to maximize learning at every grade level.

Generally speaking, that will mean middle schools will start at 7:30 a.m., high schools will start around 8:30 a.m. and elementary schools will start around 9:15 a.m.

The move comes after tens of thousands of people responded to a district survey with the overall consensus favoring later start times for improved mental health and more sleep.

The changes are set to go into effect at the beginning of the next school year.

WATCH| Shellye Leggett spoke to a local mom about recent CCSD school start time changes.

We want to continue to hear from you. Send us your thoughts on the new start times for CCSD schools at KTNV.com/LetsTalk.

Following up: Opportunities to get help applying for new Chinatown grant program

Channel 13 reached out to county officials to find out how you can help apply for the new Chinatown improvement grant program.

$750,000 are available to businesses in the area to help make various upgrades.

Officials promised to offer application assistance, and here's what we found out.

The next mobile office hours go from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25 at the 85c Bakery Cafe on Spring Mountain.

The mobile officer hours last week brought in 10 business owners and property managers looking to make a variety of changes from security upgrades like cameras and lighting, to visual improvements.

Officials plan to schedule more officer hours in February and March.