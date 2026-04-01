Good Morning, Las Vegas: President set to address the nation, first Ask a Lawyer phone bank tonight

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are starting a new month, and we want to remind you about our first free Ask a Lawyer phone bank happening tonight.

Also ahead, President Donald Trump is set to address the nation regarding the War in Iran.

But before we get into that, we saw some gusts across the valley yesterday, and while we won't see that same wind, we are seeing similar temperatures today.

Justin Bruce has your forecast to get your day started:

Weather forecast for April 1, 2026

Happening today: Two troubled apartment complexes in Las Vegas up for public sale

The Tides on Twain and Indios properties are heading to auction.

Many tenants are worried about losing their homes, but state law protects renters from eviction for sixty days after a new owner takes over.

That is as long as tenants continue to pay their rent.

Mary Kielar has been following this story and talked to an assemblymember about the sale:

Two troubled apartment complexes in Las Vegas up for public sale this week

Reminder: Get free legal advice during our Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank

Here at Channel 13, we're looking out for locals by providing a new, free resource to answer your legal questions.

We're hosting our first Ask a Lawyer phone bank tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just call 702-269-5113 during that time, and pro bono attorneys will be standing by to take your calls about tenant rights.

It's an issue many of you have reached out to us about with your questions and concerns.

We're teaming up with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada to offer this free help every month.

First Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank happening tonight

In national news: President set to deliver update on Iran conflict

President Donald Trump will address the nation with an important update on the War in Iran. That's according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

ABC News will provide live coverage of the president's remarks right here on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.

It comes as the Nevada Air National Guard deploys airmen to support Operation Epic Fury.

The 152nd Airlift Wing out of Reno deployed Tuesday.

Gov. Joe Lombardo says the state is praying for the troops. The National Guard is not releasing additional details about the deployment for security reasons.