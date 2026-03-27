Good Morning, Las Vegas: Pay reportedly coming for TSA, rally planned for downtown Saturday

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday.

We made it to the end of the work week, and there could be good news on the horizon for TSA workers. We are reporting from Harry Reid International on what this could mean for travelers.

We also want to let you know about an event set to happen in downtown this weekend and how it will affect traffic if you are planning to head that way.

But first, this head keeps coming and it doesn't stop coming. However, this could be our last weekend of record temps for the near future.

Justin Bruce has a look at your weekend forecast and when we should expect to see a cool down:

Tenth Record High in a Row

Developing: Senate approves TSA funding as workers miss their second paycheck

President Donald Trump is ordering the Homeland Security secretary to immediately pay TSA agents. The workers have gone weeks without a paycheck during the partial government shutdown. Hundreds of agents have quit their jobs. Thousands of others have called out of work. The staffing shortages are causing long security lines at airports across the country.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Harry Reid International with what this means for travelers who've been dealing with unpredictable TSA lines.

Developing: Senate approves TSA funding as workers miss their second paycheck

Heads up: Grasshoppers arrive early in Las Vegas, bringing a warning about an increase in scorpions

Grasshoppers have made their way back to the Las Vegas Valley earlier than expected. A pest control expert we spoke with also said that with the increase in grasshoppers will also bring more scorpions.

Shellye Leggett brings you some tips to help keep those pests away from your home:

Grasshoppers arrive early in Las Vegas, bringing a warning about an increase in scorpions

Looking ahead: Protest demonstration set for downtown on Saturday

Organizers are preparing for the "No Kings" demonstration outside the Federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. The event is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Organizers say it is a peaceful rally against tyranny and rising costs.

Metro Police are warning drivers about expected travel impacts in the downtown area Saturday afternoon and evening. You should anticipate road closures on Las Vegas Boulevard between Bridger and Bonneville avenues between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the turnout for the last "No Kings" rally that we covered back in October: