Good Morning, Las Vegas: Parent's efforts lead to new study, open enrollment deadline today

In our continued effort to call for safer streets, especially around local schools, we are highlighting how one local parent's efforts are resulting in officials learning how students get to school to better come up with safety measures.

Plus, we wanted to remind you about the Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline today.

As for today's weather, for those of you who enjoyed the milder temperatures yesterday, Justin Bruce has some good news for you:

Weather forecast for Jan 15, 2026

Continuing coverage: One parent's push for safety becomes effort to learn how students get to school

In our continued fight for safer streets, we have an update on a local school in Henderson where parents were demanding school safety improvements.

In fact, last month, Hailey Gravitt told you about one parent's fight for change at Liberty High School.

Hailey is there this morning and it looks like the city is taking its first steps toward action.

Working to get answers: Local learning center closes abruptly, leaving employees without pay

Employees at Source Academy East Las Vegas say they were blindsided when their workplace suddenly shut down without warning, leaving them with bounced paychecks and unanswered questions about their future.

The early learning center on Stewart Avenue closed its doors permanently after initially telling staff it would be a temporary two-week closure. Workers say they're now struggling to pay bills and support their families while management remains unreachable.

Shellye Leggett met with some of those employees and worked to find some answers:

Local learning center closes abruptly, leaving employees without pay

Reminder: Open enrollment deadline is today

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act in Nevada runs through today.

We recently told you how health insurance costs are overwhelming Nevada families as average premiums jumped 26% this year.

Abel Garcia spoke to the CEO of Las Vegas Heals, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the entire healthcare industry.