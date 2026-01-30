Good Morning, Las Vegas: Ongoing deliberations in Chasing Horse trial, nationwide ICE protests planned

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday.

Jury deliberations continue today in the sex crimes trial of Nathan Chasing Horse. We will continue to follow this story to bring you a verdict as soon as it's announced.

We are also following a nationwide call to shut down businesses in protest of ongoing ICE operations. We know of at least one Las Vegas business planning to participate.

But first, that warmer weather Justin Bruce has been teasing all week is finally here.

Here's a look at your weekend forecast:

Weather forecast for Jan. 30, 2026

Continuing coverage: Nationwide protest planned today against ICE operations

Organizers are calling for a national shutdown today to protest ICE operations across the country.

The coordinated effort asks people to skip work, school and shopping in response to recent deadly shootings in Minneapolis.

The movement has reached Las Vegas, where a protest is planned for noon today at the federal building downtown.

Several local businesses, including Yukon Pizza, are closing their doors in solidarity.

Activists hope a broad boycott will help bring attention to what they call aggressive enforcement.

Ahead today: Jury deliberations continue in sex crimes trial of Nathan Chasing Horse

Jurors will return to the Regional Justice Center this morning to continue deliberating in the sex crimes trial of Nathan Chasing Horse.

The jury spent six hours yesterday weighing evidence against the former actor who faces 21 felony charges.

Prosecutors say Chasing Horse used his influence as an indigenous leader to sexually abuse girls and young women over several years.

The defense argues there are no eyewitnesses or physical evidence, while prosecutors point to video evidence and victim testimony.

We'll continue following this developing story as the jury works toward a verdict.

