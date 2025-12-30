Good Morning, Las Vegas: Officials to discuss New Year's safety, deeper look at domestic violence

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

It is the last Tuesday of the year, and as we are getting ready for our New Year's Eve celebrations, so are local officials.

We're expecting to hear from police, fire officials and more on their safety plans.

Also, the topic of domestic violence has been in recent discussions after a string of deadly incidents in our community. We are taking a deeper look at the issue and what resources are available to help those affected.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at your Tuesday weather forecast:

Diving deeper into the issue of domestic violence claiming lives in our community

Metro police are investigating multiple deadly domestic violence incidents in just the past couple of days.

The latest one involves a son and his parents on the east side of Las Vegas.

This morning, Anyssa Bohanan reports from the east valley neighborhood with the latest on the incident.

Anyssa also dives deeper into the issue of domestic violence, which continues to claim the lives of our community members.

Ahead today: Local officials to outline safety plans for New Year's Eve celebrations

Tomorrow is New Year's Eve and Las Vegas is preparing for one of its biggest nights of the year.

This afternoon, Metro Police, fire officials, and city leaders will outline their safety plans for the Strip and downtown celebrations.

They're expected to discuss police presence, road closures, emergency response, and what visitors should expect as the celebrations get underway.

We can go ahead and remind you about a major roadway change that could impact your New Year's Eve travel plans:

Las Vegas recycling programs give Christmas trees new life after the holidays

The holidays are wrapping up, and for many, it's time to deal with those Christmas decorations. But before you throw your tree away, there's a sustainable way to get it out of your house.

Geneva Zoltek explains how recycling your Christmas tree can help the community: