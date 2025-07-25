Good Morning, Las Vegas: Officials set to speak on Brandon Durham case, early morning crash on I-15

KTNV — We are set to hear from officials today on a case that has garnered widespread attention since last November.

We also want to let you know about a traffic incident we are tracking this morning that could have an effect on your morning commute.

Happening today: Officials set to speak on choice not to pursue charges on the officer who shot and killed Brandon Durham

This morning, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association is expected to speak publicly on a case that's drawn widespread attention across the valley.

Attorneys involved with the case have told us no charges will be filed against Officer Alexander Bookman, the Las Vegas Metro officer who shot and killed local realtor Brandon Durham inside his own home last November.

Bookman, 26, was placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigations into the shooting.

Channel 13 will attend that address, which you can watch live on our website beginning at 9 a.m.

Officer who shot Brandon Durham won't face charges for his death, attorneys tell Channel 13

Health district reminds parents don't wait to vaccinate; the push to get students ready before the first day of school

We all know how important it is for children to be healthy when it comes to learning. With the countdown to the first day of school officially on, the Southern Nevada Health District is urging parents not to wait when it comes to back-to-school vaccines.

We've put together a list of resources on back-to-school vaccinations that you can find at KTNV.com/BackToSchool.

Shakeria Hawkins reports on how early action could save families a lot of time and stress.

Health district reminds parents don't wait to vaccinate; the push to get students ready before the first day of school

Following up: School crossing guard applications surge as safety concerns grow

School zones across Las Vegas will soon be filled with students, and the job of helping them cross safely has seen overwhelming interest from the community. More than 300 people have applied for just 75 crossing guard positions.

Hailey Gravitt discusses the importance of crossing guards within our local community.

School crossing guard applications surge as safety concerns grow

We are tracking a traffic incident on I-15 toward North Las Vegas.

A crash has been reported at I-15 and Carey Avenue, causing backups in the southbound lanes.

If that's part of your usual morning commute, you might want to consider an alternate route.

Traffic outlook for July 25, 2025

Sunny skies with a high of 101 degrees on Friday and gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest.

The tranquil weather will continue through the weekend. Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected as a trough remains over the region.

It'll be breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph. Highs this weekend will stay around 100-102 degrees.