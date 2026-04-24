Good Morning, Las Vegas: NFL Draft coverage continues today, Raiders press conference expected

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday, even though a few of us probably did enough celebrating last night to get the weekend started earlier.

Raider Nation is overjoyed after last night's first round of the NFL Draft. The excitement continues today, and we'll have coverage both in Pittsburgh and here at home.

We also have a few upcoming events today we want to make sure you remember.

But first, we are looking at another windy weekend and even some rain chances ahead.

Geneva Zoltek has a look at what you can expect weather-wise as you make those weekend plans:

Weather forecast for April 24, 2026

Continuing coverage: NFL Draft continues today, Mendoza expects to speak at Las Vegas press conference

The Las Vegas Raiders made history with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The team selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He recently led the Hoosiers to their first national championship.

The Raiders brought in Kirk Cousins this offseason to mentor the new rookie. Mendoza will also get to learn from Raiders co-owner Tom Brady.

We expect to hear from Raiders team leaders and the new quarterback later today, and we will carry that live on our website

The team still has nine picks remaining as the NFL Draft continues tonight.

You can watch ABC's live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 here on Channel 13 starting at 4 p.m.

Taylor Rocha has more on the milestone and why the Silver and Black believe Mendoza can lead the team to victory:

Continuing coverage: NFL Draft continues today, Mendoza expects to speak at Las Vegas press conference

Ahead today: Expecting more details released in shooting that led to barricade near Las Vegas Strip

Metro Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting that led to a six-hour barricade in downtown Las Vegas earlier this week.

The department says 22-year-old Daniel Abraham fired his weapon at a suspect at an apartment complex near 11th Street and Ogden on Tuesday evening.

Metro says Officer Abraham has been with the department since 2025.

The department is currently reviewing the incident, and Abraham is now on paid administrative leave.

We are expecting to hear more details from LVMPD on that shooting today.

You can watch the full initial briefing here:

LVMPD: Suspect in custody following shooting, barricade near Las Vegas Strip

Before we go:

We wanted to remind you of a few important things happening today.

The Vegas Golden Knights play Game 3 against the Utah Mammoth on the road in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., and we have pregame coverage starting at 6 on The Spot Vegas 34.

We also want to remind you of our Let's Talk event happening this afternoon at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet.

As a bonus, if you mention "Let's Talk" or "Channel 13" at the door, you can get in for free between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.