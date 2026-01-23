Good Morning, Las Vegas: New start times go before CCSD board, tax help event happening today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We made it to Friday!

As you are getting up and getting kids ready to head to school, we are continuing coverage of the new start times for CCSD schools in the 2026-2027 school year, with many of you reaching out to us with your feelings on the changes

We also want to make sure you know that with tax season on the horizon, there are some local events to help you get the most out of your return.

But first, with winter storms making headlines across the country, we are starting feel some of the impacts of that here in the valley.

Thankfully, according to Justin Bruce, while we will see some lower temps this weekend, we don't expect to see any winter storms in our neck of the woods:

Chill Continues, Stray Shower Tonight Through Early Tomorrow

Proposed later school start times go before CCSD board

A decision by the Clark County School District is sparking debate among families across Southern Nevada.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced new school start times that would dramatically change morning routines for thousands of students.

Ebert says these changes will help maximize the health, safety and achievement of CCSD students.

We have team coverage of what those proposed start times are and how you've reacted to the news:

Happening today: Tax event to make sure you get the most out of your return

During tax season, every dollar counts and many families are looking for ways to keep more money in their pockets, not spend it on fees.

That's why the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition is kicking off the 2026 tax season with an event focused on the Earned Income Tax Credit and making sure people don't leave money on the table.

It's happening today, Jan 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doolittle Active Adult Center. That's located at 1930 N J Street.

Shakeria Hawkins reports with more on how you can take advantage of these free services.

In national news: Winter storms affecting travel for many

Several airlines are allowing passengers to re-book or cancel their flights ahead of this weekend's winter storm impacting more than half the country.

United, Delta, American and Southwest airlines all released travel advisories and are waiving rebooking fees as long as the rescheduled travel takes place within a specific number of days.

Late Thursday, Delta proactively canceled some flights across five states.

So a reminder, check your flight status if you are headed to Harry Reid International Airport.

The weather even affected some members of our team personally: