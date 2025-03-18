Good Morning, Las Vegas: New paving project could make it easier to get to Mt. Charleston

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

It'll be cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Temps will still be cool on Wednesday with less wind as high pressure builds in. Warmer temperatures return on Thursday. We'll have mostly sunny skies and highs will reach into the low 70s. The 70s will stay with us through the weekend.

Wind Advisory, Cooler Temperatures

LVMPD is currently investigating a vehicle fire at the Tesla Collision Center located in the 6000 block of West Badura. LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property. LVMPD Investigators and the Clark County Fire Department are on scene.

Changes coming to Sheep Mountain Parkway

A new paving project is underway in northwest Las Vegas. It could help hundreds in the area connect to Mt. Charleston a lot faster. Jhovani Carillo spoke to residents to get their thoughts on the new project and maps out how it'll impact the roadways.

North Las Vegas getting ready to open child care center for kids of city employees

Channel 13 is following up on plans announced by officials in North Las Vegas one year ago.

In her State of the City address last year, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown mentioned plans to offer child care for the children of public safety workers employed by the City of North Las Vegas. The goal is to improve recruitment and retention by providing working parents a service that's become increasingly harder to find and afford.

One year after the mayor's speech, that child care center is getting ready to officially open up.

Anjali Patel got a chance to check it out as officials put the finishing touches on it.

Filipino Town to be discussed by Clark County Commission today

Filipino Town is expected to be back up for discussion at this morning's Clark County Commission meeting. The county welcomed its first cultural district, Little Ethiopia, in late 2023, and now members of our Filipino community are seeking a designation of their own to celebrate their culture and contributions to our community. Filipino Town is proposed for the stretch of Maryland Parkway between Flamingo and Desert Inn. Over the last few months, county staff has been planning and collecting feedback on the proposal.