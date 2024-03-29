Development highlighted in North Las Vegas State of the City address

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown delivered her second annual State of the City address at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Thursday.

The speech focused on development, education, public service and new projects in the works.

“We want to keep that momentum going by keeping services that our residents want and need,” Goynes-Brown said.

The mayor says after the city developed a partnership that successfully established a water line to the property, 11.5 million square feet at Apex Industrial Park is being cleared for new buildings and businesses. Goynes-Brown says the new site will create thousands of jobs.

North Las Vegas is also partnering with Agora Realty & Management to transform 20 acres of the downtown area. The project is called Gateway Village.

“Gateway Village will include healthcare facilities, educational opportunities, shops, restaurants, parks, multifamily housing and community spaces and will entirely transform our downtown corridor,” Goynes-Brown added.

Just a few miles away, at the site of the former Texas Station, Hylo Park and Champion Square will host residential units, an athletic complex, shops, restaurants, and an ice rink that will be managed by the Golden Knights. It’s another project by Agora Realty & Management.

Arielle Edwards, director of government relations for local non-profit Nevada Hand, hopes North Las Vegas will also put a focus on developing additional affordable housing.

“In the state of Nevada, we're 80,000 units short of affordable housing for extremely low-income families and seniors,” Edwards said.

The group is already building affordable senior apartments near east Rome Blvd. and north Fifth St.

You can find the full North Las Vegas State of the City address here.