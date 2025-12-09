Good Morning, Las Vegas: New library opens in Historic Westside, 12-car crash suspect in court

KTNV — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We are continuing to follow the case of Jose Gutierrez, the man accused of causing a 12-car crash that has now claimed the lives of three victims. He is set to appear in court today, and Channel 13 will be there to bring you the latest.

Plus, a new library is opening this morning in the Historic Westside. We got an inside look ahead of today's grand opening.

But first, we are approaching record high temperatures today. Justin Bruce has a look at how warm we can expect to get today:

Near-Record Warmth Mid-to-Late Week

Continuing coverage: Suspect in deadly 12-car crash set to appear in court after third victim dies

We're keeping the spotlight on your road safety concerns as we continue to follow one recent case that's shaken our community.

Three weeks after authorities say a man intentionally drove into a line of stopped cars and initially killed two people, including a pregnant woman, a third death has been confirmed.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez, is expected to appear in a Clark County courtroom today.

It will be the first time since he third victim died.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from the Clark County District Court in downtown Las Vegas with more on the victim and what's next for the suspect.

Continuing coverage: Suspect in deadly 12-car crash set to appear in court after third victim dies

In the community: State-of-the-art library set to open in Historic Westside

The new West Las Vegas Library is set to open its doors today

The 41,000+ square-foot building is more than twice the size of its predecessor and is located about a half-mile down the street at 1861 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The two-story building is equipped to become a hub for literacy, technology, small business development and community in the Historic Westside, right from a visitor’s first steps. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Justin Hinton received a tour ahead of the big day.

State-of-the-art library set to open in Historic Westside

Ahead today: Informational session for those wanting to become foster parents

If you've ever thought about becoming a foster parent, tonight you have a great opportunity to learn more and even get that process started.

Clark County Family Services is hosting a special event and informational session for prospective foster parents.

Anjali Patel spoke with a manager at Family Services about what sets tonight apart.