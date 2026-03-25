Good Morning, Las Vegas: New casino opening today, locals watching Hawaii flooding

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Hump Day.

We have a new casino opening today, and not only does it mark the addition of a new entertainment destination, but it also speaks to a larger trend in off-Strip gaming.

We are also looking ahead to the expansion vote that could pave the way to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas

But first, we know we've been talking about heat for quite some time, but today we are set to break another heat record for March temperatures, and that would actually break another heat record for us in Las Vegas.

Justin Bruce explains in your forecast:

Weather forecast for March 25, 2026

Ahead today: New casino opening in Henderson

A new entertainment destination opens its doors in Henderson today.

Boyd Gaming is celebrating the grand opening of the Cadence Crossing Casino on North Boulder Highway.

The new spot features more than 450 slot machines, two restaurants, a center bar, and a lounge.

City leaders and Boyd executives will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Then, the doors officially open to the public at noon.

The casino is located at the former site of the Jokers Wild casino right next to the rapidly growing Cadence master-planned community.

Ahead today: New casino opening in Henderson

Community connection: Hawaii flooding hits close to home for Las Vegas’ ‘9th Island’ community

Inside Pacific Island Taste, the sounds of island music and the smell of traditional food offer a familiar sense of home.

For many in Las Vegas’ Hawaiian community, places like this are more than restaurants, they’re a connection to the islands.

But right now, that connection comes with concern.

Hawaii is facing some of its worst flooding in more than two decades, after days of heavy rain triggered widespread damage across parts of the state.

Homes have been flooded, roads shut down, and families forced to evacuate, particularly on Oahu and Maui, where impacts have been severe.

Alyssa Bethencourt spoke to a local who recently visited family in Hawaii

Hawaii flooding hits close to home for Las Vegas’ ‘9th Island’ community

Continuing coverage: NBA expansion vote ahead with Las Vegas as a top candidate

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will discuss the league's potential expansion plans on Wednesday.

Team owners are voting this week on whether to formally explore adding new franchises. Las Vegas is a top candidate along with Seattle.

Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo both support bringing a team to Southern Nevada.

If owners approve the plan, the league will start looking at ownership groups and arena plans.

The NBA hopes to have new teams playing by the 2028 season.

WATCH| Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis weighs in on potential NBA expansion in Las Vegas