Good Morning, Las Vegas: Nathan Chasing Horse trial begins, family mourns brush fire victim

Today, the jury trial for Nathan Chasing Horse is set to begin. It's a story we've been covering for years, and now opening statements will finally be heard.

We also have a sad update to a story we first told you about last week as a brush fire blazed through multiple acres of Whitney Mesa Park.

Weather forecast for Jan. 20, 2026

Happening today: Jury trial of 'Dances with Wolves' Nathan Chasing Horse begins

The jury trial of "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse is set to begin this morning with opening statements at the Regional Justice Center.

This comes after four days of jury selection. The panel includes 16 people, including four alternates. There are four men and 12 women.

Chasing Horse is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade. Prosecutors say he used his position as a spiritual leader and healer to gain trust and control over his alleged victims.

He faces multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping, and use of a minor in producing pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hailey Gravitt reports on what the jurors can expect for the first day of trial.

Following up: Family mourns 19-year-old found dead after massive fire at Whitney Mesa Park in Henderson

A valley family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a brush fire in Henderson last week. Fire investigators say they found Kevin Reed's body at Whitney Mesa Park after that fire burned roughly three acres.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo speaks to the sister of Kevin Reed, the 19-year-old who died in a brush fire in Whitney Mesa Park

Living in Las Vegas: City of Las Vegas looks to keep artists working and living affordably in the Arts District

The city is now accepting proposals from companies interested in working to build a new housing complex with retail space on the ground floor throughout the Arts District.

The goal is to make it easier for artists to live and work in the District.

WATCH | Mary Kielar spoke to locals to get their take on the idea: