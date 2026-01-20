LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Valley family is grieving the loss of 19-year-old Kevin Reed, whose body was found at Whitney Mesa Park in Henderson after a massive brush fire swept through the area last week.

Fire investigators discovered Reed's body following the blaze that ravaged roughly 3 acres of the park and caused damage to nearby homes. Police are investigating both the cause of the fire and Reed's death.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo speaks to the sister of Kevin Reed, the 19-year-old who died in a brush fire in Whitney Mesa Park

Family mourns 19-year-old found dead after massive fire at Whitney Mesa Park in Henderson

"It's really hard. It's something we didn't expect. I don't think anybody ever expects something so hard," said Summer Carpenter, Reed's sister.

Carpenter, who is just a year older than Kevin, said this tragedy is unfortunately one her family has experienced before.

"A lot of people that know us, know that we had to bury our mom, and now we have to bury him," Carpenter said.

Of seven siblings, both Kevin and Summer were in the middle of the pack. Carpenter described her brother as goofy and protective.

"Very goofy. Loved to be outdoors. Very spunky. Very protective, you know, needed anything, he was there," Carpenter said.

She said Kevin grew up going to Whitney Mesa Park with his foster parents and was always active in the area.

"Always in the biking trails, whether it was the park, on the bikes, hiking, by the water over there. He was always over there; he enjoyed being over there," Carpenter said.

WATCH| Ryan Ketcham speaks with locals who witnessed the fire

One person found dead after large, early-morning fire in Henderson

When Carpenter learned about the large fire on social media, she knew something was wrong.

"Something didn't feel right, so I called the coroner's and then they ended up calling me back…. His wallet was with him, which had his ID," Carpenter said.

Carpenter isn't sure why her brother was at the park the morning of the fire, but said she has many questions about the tragic morning.

A memorial now stands along the trail at Whitney Mesa Park, serving as a bright symbol of love, honor and remembrance amid the charred trees and ash-dusted brush.

As the investigation continues, Carpenter hopes Kevin's cheerful spirit will be remembered forever.

"I want him to be remembered as the kind, loving soul that he was," Carpenter said.

The Henderson Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.