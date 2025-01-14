Good Morning, Las Vegas: Multiple agencies now involved in search for missing pilot

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Southern Nevada wakes up to the 30s each morning this week. Highs in Las Vegas only reach the mid-50s today.

North gusts in the valley return to 20 mph today and tomorrow.

Highs Wednesday approach 60° as the sunshine continues.

Chilly Pattern Remains

A portion of Lake Mead Boulevard is still closed in east Las Vegas after a multi-car wreck Monday evening.

That crash sent six people, including a three-year-old boy, to the hospital.

One person was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Search continues for missing pilot

Michael Martin was an experienced pilot who spent his life in the air.

On Jan. 2, he took off from the North Las Vegas Airport for a routine flight that ended in a way no one ever expected, and still, nobody knows exactly where he is.

Now, search teams from Nye County Emergency Management, Esmeralda Sheriff's Office, Nye County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies are combing the area's mountainous regions.

The aviation community has also rallied together, hoping that their combined expertise can bring him home.

Multiple agencies involved in search for missing pilot

Officials investigate origins of devastating Los Angeles wildfires

As wildfires continue to devastate the Los Angeles area, investigators are working to find out how they started and what may have worsened the situation.

As of now, there has been no indication of arson or utility lines sparking the fires.

Officials work to find origin of Los Angeles fires, answers to questions about response

Las Vegas Aces fill trucks of donations for Southern California fire relief

Locals helped fill four trucks worth of donations for the Las Vegas Aces’ fire relief drive for Southern California

The Aces will travel to Los Angeles on Tuesday and team up with the LA Sparks to distribute the donations at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.