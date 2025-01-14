6 hospitalized, including a 3-year-old, after a multi-vehicle wreck in east valley

Six people, including a three-year-old boy, were hospitalized after a three-car wreck in east Las Vegas Monday evening.

It happened around 5:17 p.m. in the area of E Lake Mead Boulevard and Toiyabe Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Toyota Camry was speeding west on Lake Mead approaching Toiyabe, weaving between traffic, police said.

At the same time, a Lexus ES330 was in the center turn lane on Lake Mead west of Toiyabe preparing to make a left turn to go north. A Dodge Challenger was also going east on Lake Mead approaching the intersection.

Authorities say the Toyota swerved from the right of two westbound lanes to the center turn lane, and the Toyota's passenger sid hit the front of the Lexus.

The Toyota then entered the eastbound lanes and hit the Dodge head-on.

All six people involved were taken to University Medical Center for care. The driver of the Toyota showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section.