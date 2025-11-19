Good Morning, Las Vegas: More wet weather today, Race Week ramping up

KTNV — We are waking up to another wet morning, but we thankfully are not expecting anything like what we saw across the valley Tuesday afternoon.

Race Week is ramping up. Hot track just ended at 6 a.m. and we're looking at some events we are excited for this week.

Here's a look at the weather today with Justin Bruce:

Weather forecast for Nov. 19, 2025

New overnight: State Senate passes bill for harsher penalties for traffic violations in school zones

New developments out of Carson City overnight.

The Nevada State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would double fines for traffic violations in school zones.

Assembly Bill 6 would also double the points against a driver's license for speeding, U-turns and other violations near schools.

The legislation comes after 189 Clark County students were hit by vehicles near schools so far this year. The bill now heads back to the State Assembly for final approval.

Following-up: County commissioners extend taxes on gas and property

Clark County commissioners voted yesterday to continue adjusting gas taxes to the rate of inflation for another 10 years. Some of the taxes you pay at the pump go to funding roadway improvements. This decision means that the amount can continue to grow annually as construction costs rise.

Commissioners also extended a property tax measure supporting Metro police staffing for another 30 years. It devotes 20 cents per every $100 of assessed value to Metro funding more than 800 police positions.

Today, Las Vegas City Council will vote on the same measure since that tax is assessed on city residents too. Council is also expected to vote to require the owners and operators of pet businesses and organizations to complete a training course on handling pets and stipulated in Assembly Bill 418.

Don't forget: New and free fan experience coming to Resorts World this weekend for Race Week

With Race Week here, a brand new free event is rolling into Resorts World for all you racing fans.

Here at Channel 13, we're proud to be a partner.

The Fan Prix is happening Friday and Saturday with motorsport demos, racing simulators, vintage cars and meet-and-greets.

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean will host the event, and if you can't make it out there, there's a new exclusive Romain AI experience online letting fans chat with Grosjean through interactive tech.

The Fan Prix runs noon to 8 p.m. both days with free parking for locals