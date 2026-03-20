Good Morning, Las Vegas: More splash pads open as we continue to face record heat

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday.

We've been saying it all week, so we might sound like a broken record, but our Extreme Heat Warning continues through the weekend, and we do want to make sure you stay safe by knowing how hot it's expected to get and some local options to stay cool.

We also want to let you know about free defensive driving courses for teens this weekend to help keep them safe on our valley roadways.

Monthly record high broken second day in a row, more high temps ahead

Record-breaking heat will continue scorching Southern Nevada this weekend.

Harry Reid International Airport hit 95° Thursday to set a new monthly record, breaking Wednesday's record of 94°.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will climb near 100° on Friday and Saturday. Officials urge you to limit your time outdoors.

Weather forecast for March 20, 2026

Record-breaking temps prompting trail closures, splash pad openings

The heat has led to the closure of a number of trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

This isn't the first time in recent history that's happened.

Last April, 28 hikers had to be rescued. They were trying to reach the Arizona hot springs, but officials say they weren't properly prepared for the weather.

Cooling stations remain open through tomorrow. We have that full list HERE.

Clark County has now joined the city of Las Vegas in opening its splash pads in an effort to help keep locals cool. You can find that full list HERE.

Cooling stations and splash pads open amid Extreme Heat Warning

Happening this weekend: Nonprofit offering free driving courses for teens

A local program is working to keep young drivers safe on the road.

Driver's Edge is kicking off its 24th year with a free event this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nearly 800 teens and their parents are expected to attend.

The three-day session runs today through Sunday.

Driver's Edge says car crashes are the number one killer of Nevada's youth.

More than 160,000 teens and parents have gone through the program since it started.

The event is free and open to the public.

Jhovani Carrillo got a look at some of the skills teens learn to help keep them safe on the roads: