Good Morning, Las Vegas: Major Tropicana road closure, State of the City happening tonight

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to make sure you knew about a major 20-hour road closure at the Tropicana interchange at Interstate 15. We also wanted to let you know Mayor Shelley Berkley is holding her first State of the City Address tonight.

The traffic on Tropicana is about to undergo a 20-hour major closure this week.

On Wednesday, NDOT will close portions of the Tropicana Interchange to complete work on striping and traffic signals. The closures run from Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. to Thursday, May 1 at 5 a.m.

After 25 years of Goodman leadership in Las Vegas, tonight we'll hear from the new mayor. Shelley Berkley is set to deliver her first State of the City Address.

Tricia Kean sat down with Berkley earlier this year, taking the questions you asked directly to her shortly after she took office.

To follow up ahead of today's address, we went out and asked you what you hoped to hear from the mayor, and similar issues continued to come up.

Robert Crane closes up Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids

We have an update on a local man who spent more than a decade giving back to kids in Southern Nevada.

Robert Crane has officially cleared out his garage, the longtime home of his nonprofit Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids.

For 12 years, Bob repaired and gave away thousands of bikes to families in need, but after being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, he's now stepping back from the hands-on work.

He shared on Facebook, "I walked out to my garage this morning to have my coffee and when I entered and seen all the empty shelves and no bikes I sat and cried like a little baby. It’s so hard for me to get over doing what I love for the last 12yr. It’s going to take a while to heal a broken heart but I just want everyone to know I will definitely miss you all and especially the smiles on the children."

Alyssa Bethencourt has been following his story and spoke with him when he first considered closing his shop, a decision he didn't make easily.

ICYMI: Golden Knights win back series lead in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 vs Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime to take Game 5 of the 1st round. With their second straight OT win, the Pacific Division champions take a 3-2 series lead and come one win away from advancing to the 2nd round.

More clouds and breezy on Wednesday as a weak system moves into Southern Nevada.

Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday with less wind. Mostly sunny skies on Friday.

A strong low-pressure system will head our way on Saturday. Gusts up to 35-40 mph. Highs in the 80s Wednesday-Saturday.