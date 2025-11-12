Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at how quickly services will resume if House vote today goes well

KTNV — Congressional delegates are heading to Washington D.C. as the House of Representatives is set to vote on a funding bill the Senate passed earlier this week.

But even if that bill does pass today, we won't see services such as SNAP resume immediately. We're looking at how long it might take before things get back to normal.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the cloudy weather expected today and the showers we're anticipating later this week.

Mostly Cloudy Today, Showers Friday and Beyond

If House vote today goes well, how quickly will SNAP benefits and air travel get back to normal?

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history could be over within days. For the first time in nearly two months, House lawmakers are gathering in Washington for floor votes.

They're poised to consider a stopgap funding bill, which the Senate passed earlier this week. If it becomes law, the government will reopen on a short-term basis and furloughed workers will return to their jobs.

We know many of you have questions about how long it'll take for things like SNAP benefits and air travel to get back to normal. Our team is working to get answers for you.

Hailey Gravitt spoke with an organization that's helping to connect local veterans with food resources as the fight over food assistance keeps them in limbo.

Anyssa Bohanan is tracking the latest on air travel. She reports from Harry Reid International.

Colorado River water negotiators fail to meet critical deadline

Colorado River water negotiators have missed a federal deadline to reach a new water-sharing agreement. The Department of the Interior gave seven basin states, including Nevada, until yesterday to agree on a framework for managing the resource that provides 90% of Southern Nevada's water.

Now, questions remain about which states may face water cuts as Lake Mead remains in critical condition due to the ongoing drought.