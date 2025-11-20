Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at F1 road closures, special legislative session comes to an end

KTNV — Race weekend is underway, and we are here to help you get around town as those closures are set to start earlier this year than in years past.

We also have an update about the special legislative session that just finished last night, looking at what passed and what failed.

Waking up to chilly conditions

We still have a few days ahead of us with rain in the forecast. This morning we are waking up to a chilly morning. The Spring Mountains have a few winter weather advisories.

We are expected to stay just under 60 degrees for Thursday, and rain chances pick up as we head into the evening.

However, we are looking dry by Saturday evening for the big race.

Weather forecast for Nov. 20, 2025

A look at some of the road closures ahead for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Buckle up: F1 weekend is officially in motion.

That means more traffic delays, and with everything shifted earlier this year, from practice to qualifying to the race itself, the impact on your commute could be bigger than ever.

Those first practices get going today, meaning hot track closures will lock down parts of the Strip for hours.

Hailey Gravitt is on the Strip helping you get around.

A look at some of the road closures ahead for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Legislative special session officially ends

The 36th special session of the Nevada legislature has officially come to a close. Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation bringing the proceedings to a close around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. So this morning, we're looking at what lawmakers in Carson City did and did not accomplish in the past week.

Lawmakers added Senate Bill 10 to the existing special session called by Lombardo. The Senate passed the measure 18-0, but it failed in the Assembly.

The bill would have limited corporate purchases of homes in Nevada to one thousand per year and required that they register with the state.

Another big measure that failed in the special session was the more than $1.6 billion film tax credit bill. Just one vote short of the simple majority needed in the Senate to pass Assembly Bill 5.

The final count was 10 in favor, 8 against, with three senators absent.