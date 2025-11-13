Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at air travel after shutdown ends, special session begins today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history is officially over, but that doesn't mean everything will get back to normal immediately. We're looking at what services will need more time to resume full operations.

Plus, the Nevada Legislature will begin its special session today. We have a look at some of the bills that could be discussed.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the relatively warm temperatures we'll see today and how much rain we can expect as we head into the weekend.

After nearly six weeks, the government shutdown has finally come to an end.

As the government reopens, experts warn it will take time for things to return to normal.

This morning, we're continuing to track what these developments mean for the nearly half a million Nevadans who rely on food assistance.

While there's hope that SNAP payments will resume promptly, there's more uncertainty around how long it'll take for air travel to return to normal.

We're checking in with Hailey Gravitt for the latest at Harry Reid International Airport.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has officially called the legislature into a Special Session in a proclamation issued Wednesday afternoon.

As we get ready for that session to begin later this morning in Carson City, our Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down the bills lawmakers will be asked to take up.

You might remember a survey that went out in September, getting feedback on later start times at CCSD schools. More than 48,000 people responded.

The overall consensus is that starting later was a better idea for a number of reasons, including improved mental health and getting more sleep.

School board members are set to go over those results in detail during tonight's meeting, as well as potential start times and their associated costs.

We're talking millions more for things like additional buses, drivers and added runs during peak times.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. today at the Greer Education Center.