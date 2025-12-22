Good Morning, Las Vegas: Locals crowding shops and streets as holidays approach

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Christmas is just days away, meaning plenty of people are getting their holiday travel underway. We have some tips to help make your travel experience a little smoother if you are heading to the airport today.

We also took a look at how locals are approaching their last-minute shopping.

But first, we are tracking some active weather that could make for a wet holiday. Geneva Zoltek has a look at your forecast:

Weather forecast for Dec. 22, 2025

Gearing up for days of busy holiday travel

As millions of people get ready to spend the holidays with their families, Harry Reid is bracing for one of the busiest times of the year. Officials say a little planning can go a long way.

Hailey Gravitt is at the airport with what travelers should expect and how to avoid any last-minute stress.

Some Las Vegas shoppers plan to spend less on gifts this year

With Christmas just days away, thousands of locals are crowding stores across the valley, hunting for those perfect last-minute deals. But behind the holiday hustle, some locals say their budgets are tighter.

Channel 13 met Edwina Sands at a nearby shopping center. She said she is finished with her list, but is helping her great-niece and nephew with their shopping.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to last-minute shoppers about their Christmas budgets this year

Southern Nevada, SoCal leaders join forces to call for improvements to I-15 through high desert

More than 100 million people are expected to hit the road this holiday season nationwide according to AAA — that includes hundreds of thousands of drivers on one of the busiest and most important stretches of freeway in the country: I-15 between Southern Nevada and Southern California.

If you've ever done the drive between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you know just now jammed up I-15 can get — I'm sure we all have plenty of frustrating stories about getting stuck in traffic near Primm, Baker or Barstow.

Now, leaders in Southern Nevada and Southern California are putting their heads together to try and fix that, calling for improvements to I-15 through the high desert to make it smoother and safer for drivers.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum reports on Southern Nevada Southern California leaders calling for improvements to I-15