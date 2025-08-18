Good Morning, Las Vegas: Little League World Series continues, crossing guards appear outside Arbor View High

KTNV — After a concerted push from the community, crossing guards will now stand outside three valley high schools, including Arbor View High School.

We also wanted to remind you that the Summerlin South All-Stars play again today, hoping to keep up the winning streak in the Little League World Series.

New this morning: Crossing guards present outside Arbor View High School, two other valley high schools

After the tragic DUI crash in May that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, the community has been vocal about wanting to see safety improvements in front of their schools.

Parents have been fighting for crossing guards around schools like Arbor View for months. This morning, they'll see a new safety measure in place, just in time for the second week of school.

Hailey Gravitt reports from outside Arbor View High School.

Happening today: Summerlin South All-Starts look for third win in Little League World Series

The Summerlin South All-Stars look to continue their winning ways in the Little League World Series today.

After a close 5-3 victory over Washington state on Friday, the Mountain Region Champions now turn their attention to the Southeast Regional Champions, Irmo, South Carolina.

First pitch for today's game is set for noon on ESPN.

Taylor Rocha recently spoke with members of the 2014 Mountain Ridge team, who went on to win the Little League World Series, and hear the advice they had for the All-Stars

Nevada's 2014 Little League World Series players share memories, advice for today’s team

In case you missed it: Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will again get less Colorado River water in 2026

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will again live with less water from the Colorado River as drought lingers in the West, federal officials announced Friday.

The cuts are based on projections for levels at federal reservoirs — chief among them Lake Powell and Lake Mead — released every August by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

VIDEO: Geneva Zoltek recently teamed up with sister station ABC15 Arizona to report on water woes the southwest region faces

Water negotiations still at impasse as levels decline at Lake Mead

We're starting the day sunny with 80s at daybreak and 90s by 10 a.m. For the afternoon, we'll be hotter than we've been, near 104° at 4 p.m., with sunshine and gusts near 15 mph.

An Extreme Heat Watch is already posted for Wednesday through Saturday across much of Southern Nevada. Highs flirt with 110° Thursday and Friday, close to record levels.

Hot Week, Weekend Storm Chances

One of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas is set to reopen this morning after a weekend closure.

Decatur Boulevard has been completely shut down at Charleston since Friday night for critical storm drain work.

Anyone traveling on Decatur has been forced to make right turns only at the intersection.

Officials say the intersection should reopen for normal traffic flow this morning.