Good Morning, Las Vegas: Latest we know about the NY shooter, share your thoughts about a new airport

KTNV — We are bringing you the latest we know about the gunmen from Las Vegas who shot and killed multiple people in New York Monday evening.

Plus, how you can share your thoughts on a new airport coming to Southern Nevada.

What we know about the Las Vegas man who shot and killed four people in Midtown Manhattan

At least four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer, were shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening by a Las Vegas man, according to New York City authorities.

In total, five people were shot, with one in critical condition, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a press conference on Monday. Four other victims are being treated for minor injuries after attempting to flee the scene.

We're learning more about the suspect and his connections to Las Vegas. Anyssa Bohanan reports live this morning with that she's found out.

What we know about the Las Vegas man who shot and killed four people in Midtown Manhattan

Happening today: Share your thoughts about the new airport coming to Southern Nevada

The FAA and Bureau of Land Management are moving forward with plans for a new supplemental airport in Southern Nevada, and they want your input.

Officials say the proposed airport could sit between Jean and Primm and expand air travel capacity in the Las Vegas area for both commercial and general aviations.

As part of the environmental review process, the agencies are holding three public meetings. The first one is tonight, a virtual session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can register as SNVAirportEIS.com.

There are also two in-person meetings this week. One is Wednesday at the East Las Vegas Library and the other is Thursday at the Primm Valley Casino Resort.

Second Southern Nevada commercial airport opening in...2037? Here's what we know

Strip mall building that caught fire, destroying businesses Friday, now condemned, Clark County says

The cause behind the large fire that engulfed several businesses on a strip mall near UNLV on Friday morning is likely to be considered "undetermined," according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The Clark County Fire Department saying Monday the building has been condemned and is now set to be demolished.

WATCH: Ryan Ketcham talks to locals who frequented local strip mall

Strip mall building that caught fire, destroying businesses Friday, now condemned, Clark County says

Las Vegas wakes up to the mid-and-upper 70s at sunrise. Highs approach 106° from mid-to-late afternoon, with sunshine and south winds at 10-20 mph.

After an evening in the 90s, lows fall to the upper 70s late tonight through sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures reach between 104° and 106° each day through the weekend, which is average for late July and early August.

Lows each night will be in the upper 70s to near 80°; a bit below-average.

Afternoon gusts near 25 mph are expected each day from Wednesday through the weekend, as well as early next week.

Hot and Breezy Afternoons Ahead

Smooth sailing in the resort corridor and all overnight construction along the 215 has finished up.

Overall, you should be able to allow normal time for your morning commute.