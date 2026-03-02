Good Morning, Las Vegas: Latest on conflict in Iran, news expected on Forever One memorial

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

We are starting off a new week of a new month with plenty happening both locally and across the world.

We are continuing to keep up with the latest surrounding the conflict in Iran and what impacts that could have on the U.S.

Locally, we are kicking off Nevada Reading Week. We're also expecting an announcement from those behind the planned memorial for the 1 October mass shooting.

But first, we saw record warmth over the weekend, but will that continue on as we get closer to the first day of spring?

Justin Bruce has a look at the highs we can expect to see this week:

Weather forecast for March 2, 2026

This week: Nevada Reading Week highlights literacy in Silver State children

Nevada Reading Week begins today, and classrooms across the Silver State are putting the spotlight on literacy.

This week is about celebrating the joy and impact of getting lost in a good book.

Hailey Gravitt reports on the power that can have.

Ahead today: Formal announcement expected surrounding 1 October memorial

Organizers are expected to formally announce changes to the timeline and budget for the Forever One memorial today.

The memorial is planned for a two-acre site on Las Vegas Boulevard and honors the 58 victims of the 1 October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

At least $22 million has been raised so far, but organizers originally estimated the total cost at roughly $40 million.

Survivors and victims' families are being notified about the updated timeline and budget ahead of today's announcement.

It is currently unclear what those changes mean for the planned 2027 opening.

Alyssa Bethencourt follows up on the status of the Forever One memorial:

In national news: Death of fourth American service member confirmed as tensions intensify surrounding war in Middle East

Four American troops are dead and five more seriously wounded following Iran's retaliation against Operation Epic Fury.

President Donald Trump says heavy bombing will continue throughout the week.

Congress is sharply divided.

Democrats say the move is unconstitutional, arguing the decision to go to war rests with Congress, not the president.

Republicans are largely defending the strikes, calling them decisive and necessary to protect Americans and their interests.

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to require Congressional authorization, but it needs a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a potential veto.

Back here at home, a protest is planned for this afternoon at Sunset Park as people call for "no illegal wars."

It follows what organizers called an emergency protest this weekend at the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. Participants urged leaders to stop any potential war with Iran.

Organizers say the goal was to send a clear message, urging leaders to choose diplomacy over military action.