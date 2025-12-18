Good Morning, Las Vegas: Last day of Colorado River conference, affordable options for holiday fun

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are just one week away from Christmas, and if you are still looking for some options for holiday fun that won't break the bank, we have a few.

We are also looking ahead to the final day of the Colorado River conference as the deadline looms for officials to make a decision about water usage.

But first, we didn't quite hit 70 degrees yesterday, and it might be a sign of a slight weekend cool down ahead.

Justin Bruce has your forecast:

Weather forecast for Dec. 18, 2025

Affordable options for holiday fun in the valley

The holidays are in full swing and for a lot of families, that also means house guests. With prices high, locals are getting creative when it comes to entertaining them, finding ways to show visiting relatives a good time without breaking the bank.

Hailey Gravitt shares how people around Las Vegas are keeping the holidays fun and affordable.

Task force shares early results from safer streets campaign

An NHP trooper clocked a Tesla flying down the I-15 at 109 miles per hour. Troopers say this is exactly the kind of behavior that leads to deadly crashes around the holidays, leaving empty seats at the table and families grieving.

They're urging drivers to slow down, avoid impairment, and give yourself extra time as you hit the road this season.

As agencies crack down on unsafe driving, we're learning more about the early results from their campaign.

Colorado River states face 60-day deadline for water deal

Today is the third and final day of the Colorado River Water Users Association Conference.

The seven basin state negotiators, who are often at odds, will sit down, share perspectives and take questions. They have just under 60 days to reach an agreement on how the river will be managed post-2026.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek has been following this issue closely and has been attending the conference all week

Do you have a question about our environment? Email Geneva Zoltek at Geneva.Zoltek@ktnv.com.