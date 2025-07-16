Good Morning, Las Vegas: Job fair and school supply drive happening today

We wanted to let you know about some events happening today, from helping students get ready for their first day back to school to a job fair for any of you looking for a change in your career.

Plus, while our highs for the next few days are trending downward, Justin Bruce explains how that might be because we have a different kind of weather event in our forecast.

Back-to-school season: How you can help local kids ahead of the first day of school

We all know how fast back-to-school costs can add up, and this year, for many local families, every dollar counts.

This morning, there's a way to make a big difference for kids right here in our community.

The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up to collect school supplies.

Shakeria Hawkins reports in Henderson, showing us how you can help Stuff the Bus.

Continuing coverage: New Henderson police chief takes over department after leadership shakeup

Henderson's new police chief has been on the job for over a week now.

Reggie Rader was officially sworn in during a city council meeting on Tuesday. Following a series of resignations and controversies within the Henderson Police Department, the city is seeking to move forward.

Abel Garcia spoke with the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers about what this new chapter means for the police department.

Happening today: Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo at Boulevard Mall

Looking for a new job or career? The Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo is happening this morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall.

You can meet face-to-face with top employers like MGM Resorts, Caesars, Starbucks, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

You'll also be able to connect with colleges and training schools to help you level up your skills. It's free to attend with plenty of free parking.

For the full details, click here.

Las Vegas starts in the upper 80s this morning with hazy sunshine. Highs hit 105° this afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.

Smoke, mainly aloft, continues to swirl around Southern Nevada as wildfires burn in Nye County, northern Arizona, and central Utah. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to smoke and other pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.

Read Justin Bruce's full forecast here.

Hazy, Warm, and Breezy Today, Storm Chance Tomorrow

We aren't seeing too many issues on the roadways this morning. Overnight construction on the freeways is clearing up, which should mean normal time for your Wednesday morning commute.