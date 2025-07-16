New Henderson police chief takes over department after leadership shakeup

Henderson's new police chief is taking the reins after months of controversy and leadership turnover within the department.

Reggie Rader officially started his new role on July 7, stepping in after decades with Las Vegas Metro. He takes over following the firing of former Chief Hollie Chadwick and the departures of several top officials, who the city of Henderson says chose to retire.

The police union and residents say they're hoping for stability, transparency and stronger trust moving forward.

"Just from what I've seen over the past 10 to 15 years, it seems like it's a lot of revolving door," said Rick Turley, who has lived in Henderson for nearly 15 years.

Turley worries the new chief won't change much in the department and believes the city also needs to step up.

Executive Director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, Andrew Regenbaum, says that reset may be exactly what the department needs.

"I believe he wants to see morale improve here at the department. He wants to see continuity in how the department runs again," Regenbaum said.

Regenbaum tells me Chief Rader will be taking over a force that is short-staffed and needs help retaining officers.

WATCH | Reggie Rader sworn in as Henderson Police Chief

"He's spoken a lot about the fact that they're understaffed, and he wants to get people back on patrol and back doing the job of policing the city," Regenbaum said.

Regenbaum says the recent departures may reflect the city's effort to give Chief Rader a fresh start.

"Just because we've always done things one way doesn't mean that that's the right way. So, doing it a little different this time and giving Chief Rader a chance to build his own command staff, I think, is a good idea," Regenbaum said.

When asked if Rader has a chance of changing the game for the department, Regenbaum responded: "I've had the opportunity to meet with and speak with Chief Rader. I do think he has a chance of changing that culture."

Back in the community, residents like Turley want to see that stability turn into real change, starting with the city's most pressing issues.

When asked what he wants the chief's main priority to be for the community, Turley said: "Working to solve the homeless problem is probably one of the biggest things he can do."

