Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo to take place at Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you in need of a job? The Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo will be taking place at the Boulevard Mall on Wednesday, July 16.

The job fair and career expo will start from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the employers that will be present at the job fair will be: MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Harmon Hospital, Harry Reid International Airport, Station Casinos, Aramark, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Binion’s, Four Queens, Tao Group Hospitality Group, Tao Bistro, Hakkasan, Omnia, Lavo, Terribles, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County and more.

There will also be the opportunity to meet with colleges, universities, trade and technical schools offering programs to obtain career training like Northwest Career College, Grand Canyon University, Crescent School of Gaming, Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, LV-Pita, Welding School of Nevada, Opportunity Village, RTDS Truck Driving School, UEI Las Vegas, Great Basin College, Crescent School of Bartending and others.

The event is free to attend, and there's plenty of free parking for attendees.

There are different types of jobs available in different sectors like: hotels, casinos, restaurants, retail, sales, marketing, managers, nursing, healthcare, customer service, call center, transportation, security, housekeeping and more.

For more information, you can contact the event manager, Richard Berry, at (951) 349-5339, or you can click here to register to attend.