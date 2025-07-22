Good Morning, Las Vegas: How you can help local students get school supplies as summer vacation winds down

KTNV — We are less than three weeks away from the start of the CCSD school year, so we are making sure you have all the information you need to get the year started on the right foot.

We also wanted to let you know how you can help other local organizations that are trying to do the same to students across the valley.

CCSD outlines resources for families ahead of return to school

The first day of school for Clark County students is less than three weeks away, and CCSD is gearing up for the new school year with important resources for families.

The district tells us it will provide free meals to all students this year, serving an average of 238,000 meals a day.

Parents can access support in multiple languages and attend family learning workshops throughout the year.

District leaders say school safety remains a priority with officers building relationships on campus and using instant alert systems.

As far as staffing is concerned, CCSD says 97% of classroom positions have been filled for the upcoming year.

How you can help local students get school supplies as we approach the first day of school

We're in the final stretch of the United Way of Southern Nevada's Back to School Drive.

Through Monday, Aug. 4, the nonprofit is collecting essential supplies to help students in need right here in our community.

It's accepting all the back-to-school basics like backpacks, crayons, markers, pencils, scissors, notebooks and folders.

We spoke with United Way officials who say it's not just about those. tangible supplies; it's about giving kids the confidence and tools to succeed from day one.

You can drop off donations at the United Way of Southern Nevada's office off West Flamiongo Road Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also support the drive by purchasing items straight from the United Way's Amazon wish list.

Everything you buy gets shipped directly to the office and goes into the hands of local students who need it most.

Some locals still without unemployment payments weeks after DETR upgrades

This morning, frustration is growing for Nevadans still waiting on unemployment payments. It's been two weeks since DETR rolled out its updated system after going dark for upgrades, but instead of smoother service now, many locals say they still haven't seen a dime.

WATCH |Ryan Ketcham talks to locals having trouble receiving payments

It's a pleasant-looking week in Southern Nevada. Sunny and dry with high temps staying below average for this time of year, as a trough stays over the region.

Forecast highs will range between 100° to 104°. Average high sits at 105°.

Breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

Overnight temps will drop into the 70s, which is also cooler than average. Average low for the week ahead is expected to be around 83°.

Weather forecast for July 22, 2025

We do see a crash at northbound St. Rose Parkway approaching the 215. We are also seeing backups in the area of the 21% and Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, so if you need to travel in any of these areas this morning, allow some extra time in your commute.