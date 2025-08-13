Good Morning, Las Vegas: Heat warning extended, Summerlin team starts Little League World Series run

KTNV — As you're getting ready for your day, you should know that the Extreme Heat Warning has been extended to tonight. We have a look at how hot we are expected to get today and when we might see a cool down.

We also wanted to make sure you knew that the Summerlin South team is playing their first game as part of the Little League World Series today.

The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. today. The risk for heat-related illness, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, is high for anyone without proper hydration or air conditioning.

Sunny and extremely hot on today with a high predicted at 110 degrees. For context, the record sits at 113 degrees.

Slightly cooler on Thursday with a forecast high of 106. Breezy at times starting on Wednesday with gusts around 25 mph.

Weather forecast for August 13, 2025

Fire risks that come with overworking A/C units during summer heat

The summer heat is pushing air conditions to their limits, and that's creating a dangerous fire risk. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to 32 home fires last month alone.

Those fires displaced 140 people from their homes.

Red Cross officials say many summer fires are linked to overworked air conditioning units.

Nationwide A/C units cause about 2,800 fires each year.

Hailey Gravitt has more on the dangerous and how you can protect your family.

Fire risks that come with overworking A/C units during summer heat

Happening tonight: Summerlin team makes it to Little League World Series

Summerlin South is making Nevada proud as just the fourth team from the state to ever reach the Little League World Series.

The team earned its spot with a perfect record through the Mountain Region tournament.

The community has rallied behind these young athletes.

The A's donated $15,000 while the Golden Knights pledged up to $10,000 through a special ticket sale.

Local businesses joined in too with WOW car wash donating $1 from every car wash sold on Sunday, raising $5,000.

Even Backstreet Boy Nick Carter donated.

All the money helps the players and their families cover what will hopefully be a two-week stay in Pennsylvania.

Back here in Las Vegas, young players across the valley are cheering them on.

Summerlin South All-Stars earn state title, make a run for spot in Little League World Series

Henderson libraries to see reduction in federal funding

Henderson libraries are bracing for impact as federal funds they rely on for various resources will likely no longer be available after this fiscal year.

The executive director said it's because of an executive order to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

She said they anticipate needing to cover tens of thousands of dollars annually to continue providing certain resources like research databases people access for work and school, community programming like summer reading programs, and more.

As they prepare to tighten their belts, she said they're working on long-term fundraising strategies, but it'll take time before those really pay off.

This comes after Henderson voters rejected a proposed property tax increase last November that would have helped the library system.

Henderson libraries bracing for reduction in federal funding

We've enjoyed mostly clear roadways so far this morning with minimal disruptions from crashes or construction

As the first week of school continues, people should be understanding their routines a little better, so hopefully you won't need to allow as much extra time in your morning drive soon.