Good Morning, Las Vegas: Grocery giveaway for seniors, Daylight Saving this weekend

Seniors have an opportunity to receive free groceries at a giveaway in the southeast valley. We also want to remind you about Daylight Saving Time and offer tips to help you adjust.

But first, with that Wind Advisory extended through tomorrow, we are waking up to a chill.

Justin Bruce has a look at just how strong those gusts are blowing and when we might see another temperature change:

Weather forecast for March 6, 2026

Happening today: Free grocery giveaway for seniors

Seniors in the Las Vegas Valley will have a chance to pick up free groceries this morning.

East Valley Family Services is hosting its monthly Golden Groceries food distribution, helping older adults access health food and community resources.

That's happening today at the East Valley Family Services office at 3930 E. Patrick Lane, which is in the area of Sunset and Pecos in the southeast valley.

That starts at 7:30 a.m. and will run while supplies last.

New developments: Southern Nevada Health District could drop proposed septic changes

Thousands of southern Nevada homeowners may be off the hook for costly septic system changes. The health district is now considering dropping its proposed updates to septic regulations following a wave of public pushback.

The proposed changes would have replaced lifetime septic permits with five-year renewals, requiring inspections and potentially forcing homeowners to connect to the sewer system at their own expense if they failed.

The health district's board of health will meet next Wednesday to vote on whether to withdraw the proposal.

If they do, the current regulations stay in place.

Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

We also want to remind you that this weekend, most of the country will move the clock ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time. That means losing an hour of sleep, and experts say that can make driving more dangerous.

To prepare for the lost hour of sleep, experts recommend going to bed 20 minutes earlier in the days leading up to Sunday, allowing extra time on your commute next week and avoiding driving distracted.