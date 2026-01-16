Good Morning, Las Vegas: Grant money coming for Chinatown businesses, work on Desert Inn tunnel

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday!

Some good news for Chinatown businesses: grant money is on the way to owners to help with necessary improvements.

We also have an update to a construction project we first told you about back in September.

New grant money coming for Chinatown businesses

We've told you about the new grant money coming to Chinatown businesses, and this morning, we're hearing directly from the people who could use it.

Local business owners say this could help them make the expensive upgrades they've been putting off for years, from safety improvements to updated storefronts.

Hailey Gravitt reports in Chinatown on why this program matters to the businesses that call this corridor home.

Work on Desert Inn tunnel closing roadway this weekend

Remember that Desert Inn tunnel construction project Guy Tannenbaum told you about in September?

At the time, Clark County's public Works construction manager explained how the $9.2 million upgrades would make things safer for drivers, especially when it comes to lighting.

Guy spoke with one viewer, wondering when it was going to wrap up.

At the time, he reported the county said December, but crews aren't done just yet.

Starting Sunday night, eastbound Desert Inn from Valley View to Paradise will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday night, the westbound lanes close at the same times. The tunnel will be completely closed to all traffic during those construction hours.

Justin Bruce is back with a simple detour to help you get around it.

ICYMI: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center shares plans to create more parking space

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is addressing a growing parking problem in the area.

The venue announced plans to transform part of its existing space into a self-parking lot.

Officials say downtown is growing, and the demand for parking has become pressing. They say the new lot will be lit, clean, and convenient for both locals and visitors.

We know the events center is a special space for a lot of locals with memories there.

Officials say the venue will continue to host some large-format events while providing year-round parking benefits to the community.