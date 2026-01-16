Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center shares plans to create more parking space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) has confirmed plans to better accommodate parking at their space.

In a statement shared with Channel 13, DLVEC said that the need to keep up with locals and attendees spurred them to find ways to "[benefit] the community year-round." Their solution? Taking a part of the existing venue and turning it into a "well-lit, clean, and convenient self-parking lot."

You can read the full statement from DLVEC below.

"For the past decade, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has been a hub for unforgettable concerts, festivals and community moments that helped energize and shape downtown. As the neighborhood continues to grow, the demand for accessible, everyday parking has become a pressing need for locals and visitors. To ensure this space benefits the community year-round, we’re transforming a portion of the venue into a well-lit, clean, and convenient self-parking lot. DLVEC will continue to welcome large format events, preserving its role as a destination for standout entertainment." — Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

