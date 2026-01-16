Downtown Las Vegas Events Center shares plans to create more parking space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) has confirmed plans to better accommodate parking at their space.

In a statement shared with Channel 13, DLVEC said that the need to keep up with locals and attendees spurred them to find ways to "[benefit] the community year-round." Their solution? Taking a part of the existing venue and turning it into a "well-lit, clean, and convenient self-parking lot."

You can read the full statement from DLVEC below.