Good Morning, Las Vegas: Grand Prix 100 days out, high temps sticking around

KTNV — We are 100 days out from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Hear how city leaders are planning to make the process easier for locals after learning from past events.

Even though the Extreme Heat Warning has expired, we are still set to see triple-digit temperatures today. Here's when a cooldown might be expected.

Countdown to F1: 100 days out from Las Vegas Grand Prix

The countdown to Formula 1 in Las Vegas is officially on. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is marking 100 days until race day with a celebration this evening at Grand Prix Plaza. The festivities run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the Strip's marquees light up at 8 p.m. for a coordinated countdown display.

This year's event promises not just fast cars but fewer headaches for locals.

Hailey Gravitt shows us how the city is shifting gears to make for a much smoother race to the finish line this year.

Following up: Las Vegas Arts District noise ordinance remains unchanged after feedback

We've been listening to your concerns about changes Las Vegas officials were considering for the city's noise ordinance in the Arts District, and the city has also heard your concerns.

Officials announced they will not be changing late-night noise rules after listening to community feedback.

The current rules allow restaurants and bars in the area to make noise outdoors until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The cutoff extends to midnight on Thursdays, and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said the majority clearly did not want that.

Residential developers like Midtown Las Vegas wanted the change to accommodate their new luxury condos.

They said the city has a responsibility to update rules as more people choose to live in the area.

The city states that it will continue to communicate with the Arts District board and community members.

WATCH | Business owners in the Arts District discuss the impact of the proposed noise ordinance

Highway Patrol ramping up efforts to stop distracted driving

Today through Sept. 1, the Nevada Highway Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement across the state for a joint forces campaign targeting distracted driving.

You'll see more officers out on the roads, not just enforcing the law but reminding drivers how dangerous it is to take your eyes or mind off the road.

Distractions come in many forms, from your phone to talking with passengers or even grabbing a quick bite to eat behind the wheel.

The group Zero Fatalities Nevada says every time you get behind the wheel, lives are in your hands. Troopers say the goal is simple: bring traffic deaths down to zero by tackling speeding, impaired driving, seatbelt use, and distractions.

WATCH | Teen drivers confront realities of reckless driving at safety event

Sunny, hot on Thursday with a high of 107 expected, and breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest.

Big cool down by Friday as high pressure moves off to the east.

Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

Weather forecast for August 14, 2025

We are seeing some roadwork on the 215 near Valley Verde and Green Valley Parkway, so allow some extra time if you need to drive that way this morning.