Good Morning, Las Vegas: Government shutdown continues, putting federal food aid at risk

The federal government shutdown continues, and it seems all but certain that food aid will not be issued for the month of November. Here's how Nevada's elected officials are responding.

Plus, we have a look at some road projects that could impact your morning drive.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at how long this gorgeous fall weather will last for us in Las Vegas:

Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons Continue

November SNAP benefits unlikely to be issued amid government shutdown

Time is running out for millions of Americans who rely on food assistance.

Over the weekend, the USDA said in a memo it will not tap into its $6 billion contingency fund to cover November benefits, saying bluntly, "The well has run dry."

We're also getting some clarity after some members of Nevada's Congressional Delegation called on Gov. Joe Lombardo to use state funding to temporarily support the SNAP program.

Anyssa Bohanan reports this morning with more on the governor's response, which workers could be next to feel the pinch, and how the state plans to address the looming crisis.

Over the weekend: Summerlin South Little League team celebrated at Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau Las Vegas hosted a special celebration for the Summerlin South Little League team. The boys won the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series in August. The team toured the resort's Hall of Excellence, home to one of the world's most exclusive collections of baseball memorabilia.

Each player received a custom Hall of Excellence medal honoring their historic victory. It was another proud moment for the Las Vegas community, recognizing the young athletes who brought a national title home to Southern Nevada.

Some road projects that could affect your drive today

As you head out the door this morning, we wanted to give you a heads up about a couple of ongoing projects that could impact your commute this week.

First, prepare for new lane restrictions on Charleston in the downtown area as the storm drain construction project continues to expand westward. Charleston will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. Construction will be on the south side, with traffic shifted to the north side.

Over in the south valley, southbound drivers on Las Vegas Boulevard will lose one travel lane between Eldorado Lane and Robindale Road starting today. Crews will work on sewer line improvements for the future Brightline West high-speed rail station. Those lane restrictions will remain in effect for the next two to three weeks.