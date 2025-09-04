Good Morning, Las Vegas: Gov. Lombardo to speak as some state services return after network outage

KTNV — We're continuing to ask questions regarding the network outage that affected state services and how that affects you. The governor will hold a press conference today, and we will be there to follow up.

We're expecting to hear an update from officials later today on the cyberattack that's left many state agencies offline for nearly two weeks now.

Gov. Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m., and we do plan to stream that update for you live on our website.

The good news for many locals now is that all DMV offices have reopened for driving tests and vehicle transactions, including registration and titling.

The MyDMV portal is also back online, but services for driver's licenses and ID cards are still unavailable.

How CCSD is planning to invest in early education

A big focus for CCSD's new superintendent is early education. Superintendent Jhone Ebert said Pre-K is crucial to the district's long-term success, and she's laying out her vision.

Hailey Gravitt explains how the earliest learners are at the center of her plan.

Hollywood Boulevard could extend through Wetlands Park. Here's how you can share your thoughts.

The Bureau of Reclamation is asking for public comments on a proposed extension of Hollywood Boulevard. The plan would add more than five miles of new roadway, running from Vegas Valley Drive in Sunrise Manor through Clark County Wetland Park and connecting to Galleria Drive in Henderson.

The project includes new crossings over the Las Vegas wash and Duck Creek, adding vehicle, pedestrian and bike access between the north and south sides of the park.

The draft of the Environmental Assessment is posted online on the Bureau of Reclamation's website. Public comment is open through Oct. 3, and you can submit feedback by email or mail to the Bureau of Reclamation's Boulder City Office.

Monsoonal moisture will remain over Southern Nevada, bringing us some showers and storms the rest of the work week.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats will be the main threats with the storms.

Drier with more sunshine this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves away from Southern Nevada.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s the next 7 days.

Just one area of police activity we are keeping an eye on.

Paradise is closed in both directions from Flamingo down to Harmon.

We do want to give you a heads up that F1 construction begins tonight, but that work will happen mostly overnight.