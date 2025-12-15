Good Morning, Las Vegas: Following up on concerns with school zone safety, e-bikes and e-scooters

KTNV — Happy Monday, Las Vegas.

We continue to listen to your concerns regarding safety in school zones and are working to find those answers for parents across the valley.

On a related note, we are expecting to hear the results of a recent enforcement campaign in Henderson surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters.

But first, we are on track for another week with highs in the 70s. Justin Bruce has a look at the pleasant forecast for the work week:

Warm (for December) All Week

Continuing coverage: Addressing your school zone safety concerns

Parents across the valley are raising red flags about school safety, saying dangerous drop-off zones and speeding cars are putting students at risk every day.

In some cases, changes only came after a tragedy struck.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Liberty High School after a mother of a student there reached out to her to try to get some answers.

Ahead today: Henderson police to share results of e-bike enforcement

Henderson Police will hold a press conference sharing results from a recent e-bike and e-motorcycle enforcement campaign.

Officers say e-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds more than 20 miles per hour, meaning a crash can be serious or even fatal.

With the rising popularity of these devices and crashes involving them, officials are focused on regulating them more.

The enforcement operation focused on illegal riding, speeding, failure to wear helmets, and disobeying traffic laws.

Police are reminding riders that e-bikes must follow the same rules as other vehicles.

They also stress visibility, using lights, reflective gear and bright clothing, and choosing safer, lower-traffic routes.

Parents are urged to know what type of e-bike they're buying and that throttle-only e-motorcycles are illegal anywhere in Henderson.

The update is set for noon at Anthem Hills Park.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to Henderson locals to get their thoughts e-bikes and e-scooters:

Henderson police step up e-bike safety enforcement after 40+ crashes this year

ICYMI: Menorah Lighting on Fremont Street marks start of Hanukkah

It was a special moment on Fremont Street Sunday night, as we celebrate both the 30th anniversary of the Fremont Street Experience and the holiday season with a menorah lighting.

It marked the start of the Jewish Festival of Lights, also known as Hanukkah.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen joined rabbis from the Chabad of Southern Nevada for the grand menorah lighting with a message of light and unity.

The mayor also spoke with us at Channel 13, sharing some words for people of all faiths.