Good Morning, Las Vegas: Following up on a new grant to help CCSDPD keep our roads safe

Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Community is the word of the day. We are following up on a new grant police at the Clark County School District recently received to improve student safety on our roadways.

Today also marks World AIDS Day. We have a list of events to help support those living with HIV.

But first, the beginning of December is starting off on a chilly note.

Justin Bruce has a look at what temperatures we are waking up to as we get back to normal life after the holiday weekend:

Chilly Start to December

Continuing coverage: Clark County School District Police receive $10,000 grant to improve student safety on roadways

New data from the Clark County School District Police Department shows just how dangerous our school zones have been this year.

Today begins the first day of added enforcement after CCSDPD received $10,000 in grant funds.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Clark High School this morning with more on how the department hopes this grant will keep students safe.

Happening today: Recognizing World AIDS Day

Today is World AIDS Day. Here in Southern Nevada, the health district and community partners are making the day by raising awareness and supporting those living with HIV.

This year's theme is "Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response," focusing on how communities continue moving forward despite funding challenges affecting HIV prevention and treatment programs.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF COMMUNITY EVENTS, INCLUDING FREE TESTING SITES.

SNHD Marks World AIDS Day with Community Events and Free HIV Testing

Traffic alert: Ramp closures along I-15 this week

Overnight lane reductions and ramp closures are now in effect along I-15 near the Resort Corridor.

NDOT says crews are installing Loop Detectors and testing wrong-way driver alert systems.

Northbound and Southbound lanes will be reduced between Russell and Hacienda through Dec. 4.

Drivers are urged to slow down and take alternative routes.