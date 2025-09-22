Good Morning, Las Vegas: First day of fall, LVCVA's 5-day destination sale starting today

KTNV — Today is the first day of fall. We have a look at what those temperatures look like for this initial week of autumn.

Also happening today, the LVCVA is launching its five-day destination sale to help boost tourism in Las Vegas.

Fall officially starts tomorrow with the Autumnal Equinox! This week, high temperatures remain fairly seasonable for late September in the low 90s in Las Vegas with lows in the 70s. We'll see more sunshine by this afternoon. Plan for breezy conditions Tuesday with gusts up to 20mph.

Low-and-Mid 90s Continue

Happening today: Las Vegas launches 'Fabulous 5-Day Sale' amid tourism slowdown

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's first destination-wide five-day sale is launching today. After seven straight months of declining visitation, the LVCVA hopes this campaign will attract both locals and visitors with special offers across the city's hotels and attractions. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said it's a brand-new way to shine a spotlight on all the great offers Las Vegas has to offer.

In case you missed it: NV Energy responds to customer feedback on recent billing structure changes

NV Energy is responding to customer concerns over recent billing changes. In a social media post, the utility company said they've heard your questions and concerns around the new Daily Demand Charge approved by state regulators. The company said it is now developing educational content for its website to help customers better understand the changes the new rate structure is set to begin next April

What police are doing as bicycle fatalities in the valley are on the rise

Officials say bicycle fatalities are on the rise in Clark County, mostly involving commuters riding to work or school. Many of these riders hop on a bus as part of their trip, and that's why police are targeting enforcement along the routes carrying the most bikes. That includes Tropicana, Flamingo, Sahara, Charleston, and Eastern.

This Wednesday, officers will patrol Charleston Boulevard east and west, with support from multiple agencies. Nevada Law requires drivers to give cyclists at least three feet of space, merging left when safe to do so.

Police increasing enforcement to reduce bicycle fatalities

So far it's been so good on the roads this morning. We are seeing a couple of surface street crashes but nothing that is majorly impacting traffic, so you should be able to allow normal time for your morning commute.